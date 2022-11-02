Tuscaloosa City School district plans second ‘listening’ tour

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa City School district leaders want to hear from you. District leaders are holding another listening session Thursday night at Northridge High School.

It’s a chance for school leaders to be quiet and let the teachers, parents and students do the talking.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says the idea behind it all is to gain a new perspective in three primary areas:

· school climate

· culture

· atmosphere.

“The only way to get that is by listening,” said Daria.

Tuscaloosa city school officials have conducted similar listening tours before but not quite to the depth they’re doing now. Thursday night’s session at Northridge High School will be the second community forum this year.

“We’ve got a partner who is doing the listening for us. They then will take all of that data and put it together in a set of actions,” said Daria. “Those actions can be anything from professional development, expanded clubs, thinking different about the way we do schools.”

Daria declined to say specifically what the feedback is so far because the data is still being collected but indicated some improvements can be made right away.

“I think there’s some things that I’ve heard some things already we can do in the short-term to improve for all students and then there are some things that are a longer set of actions that will take longer to do,” said Dr. Daria. “But I think, more importantly, it’s about being real clear about where we want to get better and improve and putting actions behind those goals.”

The listening tour continues this week, going deeper, listening more and searching for answers.

“We just want to keep digging deeper and learn how can we do better,” Daria said.

The second community forum begins at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Northridge High School. The city school district has around 11,000 students.

