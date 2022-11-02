Sideline Playoffs Week 1 Schedule
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley at Mountain Brook - Game of the Week
Jackson-Olin at Center Point
Oxford at Gardendale
Appalachian at Addison
Cedar Bluff at Meek
Benjamin Russell at Hueytown
Alexandria at Pleasant Grove
Southside-Gadsden at Ramsay (Legion field)
McAdory at Homewood
Parker at Clay-Chalkville
Jasper at Moody
Calera at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Locust fork at Tuscaloosa Academy
Wadley at Pickens Co.
Ohatchee at Gordo
Cullman at Gadsden City
Northside at Etowah
Sipsey Valley at Anniston
HFHS Network:
Bob Jones at Hoover
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.