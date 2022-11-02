LawCall
Sideline Playoffs Week 1 Schedule

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley at Mountain Brook - Game of the Week

Jackson-Olin at Center Point

Oxford at Gardendale

Appalachian at Addison

Cedar Bluff at Meek

Benjamin Russell at Hueytown

Alexandria at Pleasant Grove

Southside-Gadsden at Ramsay (Legion field)

McAdory at Homewood

Parker at Clay-Chalkville

Jasper at Moody

Calera at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Locust fork at Tuscaloosa Academy

Wadley at Pickens Co.

Ohatchee at Gordo

Cullman at Gadsden City

Northside at Etowah

Sipsey Valley at Anniston

HFHS Network:

Bob Jones at Hoover

