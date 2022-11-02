Shelby Baptist employee making a difference

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients.

Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember about him is the unique notes he leaves, encouraging different patients on their journey to recovery.

“God told me this, ‘I want you to start cleaning the patients’ rooms because I want you to always tell them something,’” Singleterry said. “You know, sometimes God has to show you signs, and he kept showing me signs, and I said, ‘oh I got it.’”

This fall, Walter will celebrate 10 years with Shelby Baptist.

Jessica Greene, former Shelby Baptist patient, said when she would give Walter praise, “He’s so humble he would say, ‘oh that’s not me, that’s the lord giving this to me to give to you,’” Greene said.

Greene was in the hospital for a few days, but it didn’t take long for Walter to leave a lasting impact.

Through kind letters of encouragement and long conversations, Greene was blown away by Walter’s pure joy.

“It was almost like God sent him in there because it was a hard time,” Singleterry said. “It just changed my whole demeanor, and that’s why I tried to tell him, I don’t think you realize the impact that you make.”

One of the last things she told Walter before she was discharged was to never let anyone steal the joy that he has in his heart.

After speaking with Walter, he said God placed him at Shelby Baptist to help people and he plans to continue for another 10 years.

