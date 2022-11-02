LawCall
Seasonal hiring proving to be a challenge

Some now offering unique incentives to intrigue interested potential employees
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ala. (WBRC) -While people may be interested in getting a second job to pick up some extra cash this holiday season and “now hiring” signs are everywhere, many businesses are still struggling to fully staff up.

Restaurant owners and store managers stress that they need workers. It is a sentiment that has persisted for months, but with another holiday surge drawing closer by the day, it has become a larger focus for some.

Even seasonal places like Christmas tree lots have had some difficulty hiring.

Some stores like Belk are offering incentives and even discounts on products to get new employees in the door.

One local business in Leesburg has a unique way of ensuring they remain staffed during their busier seasons.

“One-hundred percent of the proceeds on a certain day next month will go to the employees as a bonus,” said Decks and Docks General Manager Abigail Yates “Also we are closed for Thanksgiving and Christmas week so they can spend time with their families.”

Yates say they also do weekly bonuses if sales goals are met, and they also provide discounts on all employee meals.

She says that keeping workers incentivized is key to the business’s success and remaining fully staffed.

