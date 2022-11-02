LawCall
The pride of Chilton County is in the high school band

Band of the Week
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Alabama may be known for its peaches, but the pride belongs to the Chilton County High School Marching Band. Rebecca Curtin is in her first year as the band director at the school where 70 members make up the Pride.

“We embrace the small community way of life with this band,” said Curtin. That’s why it works, we get a lot of love and support from everywhere and that is why we can make such a great sound. It’s just a very special place to be a part of something so amazing.”

During halftime of games this Fall The Pride is doing boy bands songs from the Back Street Boys, One Direction and NSYNC.

On Friday the Pride of Chilton County will be in the spotlight on “Sideline” as the Band of the Week. You can see the band do its thing on WBRC FOX6 at 10:25PM Friday night on “Sideline.”

