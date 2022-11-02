JSU’s Kylee Quigley is serving up all the attention on the court
Quigley holds the most aces by a Gamecock in a single season since 2012
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC’s Jake Stansell caught up with Jacksonville State University volleyball’s ace leader Kylee Quigley and what makes her the Gamecocks perfect ace.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.