LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

JSU’s Kylee Quigley is serving up all the attention on the court

Quigley holds the most aces by a Gamecock in a single season since 2012
Quigley holds the most aces by a Gamecock in a single season since 2012
By Jake Stansell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC’s Jake Stansell caught up with Jacksonville State University volleyball’s ace leader Kylee Quigley and what makes her the Gamecocks perfect ace.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Jason Martez Johnson (left), Jeremy Lee Hawkins Jr. (right)
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
Derrick Hardy, (23),
23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Doctors say you may be able to recover from the flu at home
Doctor’s advice for treating the flu at home

Latest News

WBRC Sideline
Sideline Playoffs Week 1 Schedule
Chilton County Alabama may be known for its peaches, but the pride belongs to the Chilton...
The pride of Chilton County is in the high school band
Kylee Quigley leads JSU volleyball in aces
Kylee Quigley leads JSU volleyball in aces
Auburn fires Harsin, names new interim head coach
Auburn students react to school’s decision to fire Coach Bryan Harsin