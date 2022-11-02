LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County Commission detailing emergency service struggles and potential solutions

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are learning more about the emergency service struggle in Jefferson County.

A recent study called Jefferson County’s 911 system “chaotic” and warns there aren’t enough emergency responders.

The topic was a focus at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons stressed the point of the presentation was to not only shine a light on the emergency management issues, but to detail possible solutions, both in the short and long term.

“We know we have issues with 911. People calling it for the wrong reasons. So we need PSAs to be able to say here is an appropriate reason to call 911,” said Ammons.

Commissioner Ammons says many local departments also need new trucks to cut down on delay times.

“We need new, newer equipment and some of those need to be taken out of service because they are not making quite the calls or they are in the shop more than on the road.”

First responders say while a necessity, the turn around time for new vehicles is anything but quick.

“I just ordered a fire engine and it is not going to be here until February of 2024. And we just received two ambulances out of our four fleet and it took 18 months to get those,” said one Rocky Ridge Fire Fighter.

Both training and educational classes were also a focus. Some suggesting changes are necessary to get more workers. And increasing the pay or benefits to encourage more interest.

“Also understanding that long term we are going to have to look at salaries, compensation, retirement, all of those have to be a big part of it.”

All of those are short term efforts that Ammons believes will set up his long term goal for success.

“The development of a public safety organization that will maybe coordinate EMS efforts county wide,” said Ammons.

Commissioner Ammons hopes a public safety organization’s goal would be to improve emergency services and accountability for issues with those services.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Inflation is impacting everyone, including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
Trussville superintendent resigns, search for replacement begins
Trussville superintendent resigns, search for replacement begins
Area groups approve funding for new amphitheater
Jefferson County Amphitheater’s funding picture gaining clarity
Dr. Pattie Neill
Trussville City Schools superintendent resigns