Jefferson County Commission detailing emergency service struggles and potential solutions

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are learning more about the emergency service struggle in Jefferson County.

A recent study called Jefferson County’s 911 system “chaotic” and warns there aren’t enough emergency responders.

The topic was a focus at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons stressed the point of the presentation was to not only shine a light on the emergency management issues, but to detail possible solutions, both in the short and long term.

“We know we have issues with 911. People calling it for the wrong reasons. So we need PSAs to be able to say here is an appropriate reason to call 911,” said Ammons.

Commissioner Ammons says many local departments also need new trucks to cut down on delay times.

“We need new, newer equipment and some of those need to be taken out of service because they are not making quite the calls or they are in the shop more than on the road.”

First responders say while a necessity, the turn around time for new vehicles is anything but quick.

“I just ordered a fire engine and it is not going to be here until February of 2024. And we just received two ambulances out of our four fleet and it took 18 months to get those,” said one Rocky Ridge Fire Fighter.

Both training and educational classes were also a focus. Some suggesting changes are necessary to get more workers. And increasing the pay or benefits to encourage more interest.

“Also understanding that long term we are going to have to look at salaries, compensation, retirement, all of those have to be a big part of it.”

All of those are short term efforts that Ammons believes will set up his long term goal for success.

“The development of a public safety organization that will maybe coordinate EMS efforts county wide,” said Ammons.

Commissioner Ammons hopes a public safety organization’s goal would be to improve emergency services and accountability for issues with those services.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.