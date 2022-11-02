Jefferson County Amphitheater’s funding picture gaining clarity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could soon have an additional large event venue in Jefferson County. Both county and city leaders are discussing the project’s potential, and the project’s funding picture is starting to gain some clarity.

While not cheap, with estimates placing a $50 million price tag on the project, county leaders are aware of how beneficial this project could be for the community. Due to that large price tag, several entities will have to put their money where their mouth is for this vision to become a reality.

While the Convention and Visitors Bureau is not contributing financially, they are letting the BJCC keep a portion of the lodging taxes that the BJCC collects from the Sheraton and the Westin so that the BJCC can use it to make ongoing debt payments on the amphitheater.

Now with that guarantee, the BJCC has agreed to pay $5 million up front for the project.

Now the question is will event organizer Live Nation, the city and county step up as well.

“That is the plan, and we will certainly. I think the BJCC committed yesterday by their board to do the five million. That leaves Live Nation, the city and the county. I think the mayor and the city are going to do it, we are going to do it and Live Nation has said they are going to do it,” said Commissioner Joe Knight.

According to Knight the other $30 million will be financed and paid off over the next 30 years. He even called the development another piece of the puzzle. One he and other community leaders hope draws people to Birmingham for years to come.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.