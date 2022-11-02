LawCall
‘It’s unacceptable’: Two shootings in Tuscaloosa in less than a week

police lights
police lights(wluc)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa has seen two shooting in less than a week with the most recent happening overnight in Temerson Square near downtown on Wednesday morning.

Tuscaloosa police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the entertainment district of Termerson Square, an area off 4th Street stretching from Chophouse to The Copper Top.

Violent Crimes Unit Commander Jack Kennedy says the situation involved two women who got into what police described as an “altercation” inside a Temerson Square bar. Investigators say both women took their disagreement outside to the parking lot where one of the women allegedly shot the car belonging to the other woman, causing minor, non-life-threatening injuries to the victim.

This was the second shooting in Tuscaloosa in less than a week. The first one happened on the interstate in which a driver suffered gunshot wounds from another driver.

“This is a trend we’re seeing nationwide,” said Kennedy. “It’s unacceptable. Thankfully in this situation no one got more seriously hurt and we’re thankful for that. I would also say that a person who intentionally pulls out a firearm and points it at anyone and pulls the trigger is a criminal and those actions in and of itself are not acceptable for a civilized society.”

In the Temerson Square shooting, Kennedy says they’re investigating what the motive was and no one has been arrested as of now.

