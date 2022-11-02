First Alert for decreasing clouds and sunshine Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are watching a weak disturbance move through Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover and even a few light showers falling across Central Alabama during the overnight hours. This disturbance is moving off to the northeast and should be out of here by the mid to late morning hours. I think most of us will see a dry morning commute. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the mid to upper 50s. Our average low temperature for this time of the year is 47°F, so we are nearly 10 degrees above average. We are looking at decreasing cloud cover by late this morning. We should end up mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful afternoon to spend some time outdoors. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures should cool into the mid to low 60s after 7 PM with a clear sky.

Plenty of Sunshine Thursday and Friday: We will finish out the work week with beautiful weather. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the lower 50s with a clear sky. A few spots north of I-20 could cool into the upper 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will come from the east tomorrow at 5-10 mph. Friday will also end up dry and mostly sunny. We could see high temperatures climb near 80°F Friday afternoon in a few spots. The weather is looking dry and nice for high school football games Friday evening. Temperatures will likely cool into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky Friday night. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Next Big Thing: Our next weather maker will likely arrive over the weekend. The latest models are now showing an earlier arrival of our next cold front. Saturday morning will likely start out dry with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures could start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Humidity levels will likely increase Saturday and Sunday as southerly flow moves in across the state. The first half of Saturday will likely remain dry, but we are now introducing a 30-40% chance for showers and isolated storms Saturday afternoon and evening mainly for areas west of I-65. High temperatures on Saturday will likely climb into the upper 70s with breezy conditions possible. The front will likely weaken and dissipate once it moves into Alabama over the weekend. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will likely start out in the low to mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Looking Ahead: Rain chances remain limited as we enter next week. We could see a small rain chance Monday, but most locations will remain dry. Temperatures for the first half of next week will remain well above average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will also remain warm in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A disturbance could impact parts of Florida and Georgia early next week, and it’s too early to determine if some of this tropical moisture will move into Alabama for the middle part of next week. It’ll be something to watch. I’m keeping us mostly dry for the middle and end of next week.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch two named storms this morning. Lisa will likely become a hurricane today and make landfall in Belize this evening. It will likely produce heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Guatemala and Mexico by the end of the week. Some of our models hint it could curve into the Bay of Campeche over the weekend, but it all depends on if the low can survive over land. We are also watching Tropical Storm Mitch in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It will not impact the United States. It will curve northwards into the northern Atlantic over the next several days. It could briefly become a hurricane in the next 24 hours before losing tropical characteristics. We will watch the southwest Atlantic Ocean near the Lesser Antilles this weekend for the chance for a low to develop. Models hint at something forming, but it’s too far out to know how it will form and who it could impact. The last day of the hurricane season occurs on November 30th.

