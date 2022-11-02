Family Fun Center coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was announced by Mayor Randall Woodfin that a new city owned family fun center is coming to the CrossPlex property.

In a press release the mayor says the 20,000 sq. ft. facility is currently in the early stages of the design concept.

New businesses in that area like Trustmark are excited about the opportunity of increased traffic which could result in more clients.

Tim Harris, manager of mortgage department for Trustmark said whenever people move to different communities, they are looking for something to entertain them.

“So, Trustmark is just excited to be here and be a part of it, maybe creating a partnership where that traffic can flow and bring some sort of value to the community,” Harris said.

The target open date is sometime in 2024.

