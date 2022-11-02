Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother left heartbroken and in disbelief.

Ruth Dover’s son was one of two people killed during a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield Saturday.

Dover spoke exclusively to WBRC about the last time she saw her son alive.

Dover said her family got the call no parent ever wants to answer. Early Sunday morning a family friend called one of her sons to tell him his older brother, Ray B. Dover Jr., had been killed in a hit-and-run.

“I just sat there on the side of the bed and asked the Lord to have mercy on me. ‘Have mercy on me, Lord! Have mercy,’” Dover cried. “I screamed and I hollered. I screamed and I hollered. ‘No. No. No!’ I just couldn’t believe it.”

Ray Dover was known affectionately as “Junebug” or Junior. He was struck while riding his bicycle along Grasselli Road in Fairfield about a quarter to 7 p.m. Saturday night, just a few blocks away from the home the pair shared.

“I was sitting right here and he came by. He looked at me and said, ‘Ma I’m fixing to go but I’ll be back.’ I sat here and looked at him and said, ‘word.’ He went an got his bicycle off the porch... but he ain’t gonna be back. He ain’t coming back,” she cried.

Junior was one of two people killed in less than two hours, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Cortney Price, accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old woman at the Budgetel hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield at 5:31 p.m.

An hour later at 6:39 p.m., deputies said Price carjacked a family at gunpoint on Seminole Circle and at 6:43 p.m., struck Junior while fleeing the scene.

The Jefferson County coroner reports Junior was pronounced dead on the 6700 block of Grasselli Rd at 7:32 p.m.

“Why? Why was he driving like that and hit my son? He didn’t know my son and my son didn’t know him,” Dover declared.

Junior, a Navy veteran, father of two, and grandfather just turned 60 in August. His mother said he rode his bike because his truck needed to be repaired.

That truck sits in their driveway, Ruth Dover sits inside, in the same spot she last spoke to her son, a brown leather couch perched against the wall, and a condolences card rests by her side. She’s left to mourn her firstborn, the one she said was the helper.

“He was an innocent bystander. Just riding his bicycle like he did all the time,” she cried.

Price, the man accused of killing Ray Dover and Kernisha McClinon faces several charges including murder, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer according to jail records.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.