LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son
Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son(Ruth Dover)
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother left heartbroken and in disbelief.

Ruth Dover’s son was one of two people killed during a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield Saturday.

Dover spoke exclusively to WBRC about the last time she saw her son alive.

Dover said her family got the call no parent ever wants to answer. Early Sunday morning a family friend called one of her sons to tell him his older brother, Ray B. Dover Jr., had been killed in a hit-and-run.

“I just sat there on the side of the bed and asked the Lord to have mercy on me. ‘Have mercy on me, Lord! Have mercy,’” Dover cried. “I screamed and I hollered. I screamed and I hollered. ‘No. No. No!’ I just couldn’t believe it.”

Ray Dover was known affectionately as “Junebug” or Junior. He was struck while riding his bicycle along Grasselli Road in Fairfield about a quarter to 7 p.m. Saturday night, just a few blocks away from the home the pair shared.

“I was sitting right here and he came by. He looked at me and said, ‘Ma I’m fixing to go but I’ll be back.’ I sat here and looked at him and said, ‘word.’ He went an got his bicycle off the porch... but he ain’t gonna be back. He ain’t coming back,” she cried.

Junior was one of two people killed in less than two hours, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Cortney Price, accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old woman at the Budgetel hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield at 5:31 p.m.

An hour later at 6:39 p.m., deputies said Price carjacked a family at gunpoint on Seminole Circle and at 6:43 p.m., struck Junior while fleeing the scene.

The Jefferson County coroner reports Junior was pronounced dead on the 6700 block of Grasselli Rd at 7:32 p.m.

“Why? Why was he driving like that and hit my son? He didn’t know my son and my son didn’t know him,” Dover declared.

Junior, a Navy veteran, father of two, and grandfather just turned 60 in August. His mother said he rode his bike because his truck needed to be repaired.

That truck sits in their driveway, Ruth Dover sits inside, in the same spot she last spoke to her son, a brown leather couch perched against the wall, and a condolences card rests by her side. She’s left to mourn her firstborn, the one she said was the helper.

“He was an innocent bystander. Just riding his bicycle like he did all the time,” she cried.

Price, the man accused of killing Ray Dover and Kernisha McClinon faces several charges including murder, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer according to jail records.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Election day is one week away. This year some polling locations in Jefferson County have changed.
Check your voter info card as some polling locations have changed in Jefferson Co.
Inflation is impacting everyone, including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
Trussville superintendent resigns, search for replacement begins
Trussville superintendent resigns, search for replacement begins
Jefferson County releases report on ambulance system
Jefferson County Commission detailing emergency service struggles and potential solutions