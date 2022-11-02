LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Country music star Paul Haggerty dies at 78

Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.
Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Country music star Patrick Haggerty has died.

The 78-year-old suffered a stroke several weeks ago, and a close friend said Haggerty died on Monday.

Haggerty broke ground as the first openly gay country music artist with the group Lavender Country.

Their breakthrough album in 1973 was called “Lavender Country.” Many considered it a protest album against country music.

He did not produce another album for decades.

Haggerty spent those years in between as an activist for LGBTQ rights and socialist causes.

He re-released “Lavender Country” in 2014 and then rerecorded another album with other LGBTQ artists.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Jason Martez Johnson (left), Jeremy Lee Hawkins Jr. (right)
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
Derrick Hardy, (23),
23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Doctors say you may be able to recover from the flu at home
Doctor’s advice for treating the flu at home

Latest News

Chilton County Alabama may be known for its peaches, but the pride belongs to the Chilton...
The pride of Chilton County is in the high school band
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
Chilton County Alabama may be known for its peaches, but the pride belongs to the Chilton...
VIDEO; Chilton Co. HS Band of the Week
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports