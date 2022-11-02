LawCall
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season

Inflation is impacting everyone, including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Inflation is impacting everyone, including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.(WBRC)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free.

They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties.

Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and comes with over 24 pounds of shelf stable food, as well as a protein.

With inflation, higher gas prices and supply chain issues, the Food Bank expects more people will need some extra help this year.

“Don’t be shy. We’re here to help,” said interim Executive Director Nicole Williams. “We call the people that we serve our neighbors. Because it really could be our next-door neighbor. We’re here to serve our neighbors in need and we want to make sure everyone has a great holiday.”

The 2022 box distribution will begin this month.

It’s all on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, and no identification or proof of income is required.

To find out where and when, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

