Check your voter info card as some polling locations have changed in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Election Day is one week away. This year some polling locations in Jefferson County have changed.

Over the past few weeks, you may have gotten a voter information card in the mail. Check the back of it because your polling location may not be where you voted last time. Since the primaries, a few voting precincts in Jefferson County have split to try and speed up the process on the election day according to Probate Judge Jim Naftel, the county’s chief election officer. We’re told some locations have thousands of voters and not enough poll workers.

“We have split one of our largest precincts, the Hoover Rec Center, to try and alleviate congestion there,” Naftel said.

Naftel says the big voter information card you got in the mail recently will have your voting precinct on it at the top. That info is based on your address and your most recent registration information. You can also check the secretary of state’s website to find your polling location.

“Make sure you know where you’re going and get there as soon as you can. I don’t think we’re going to see the kind of lines that we saw in 2020. One of the things we have tried to do since then is address some of the places where we had the most congestion and the longest lines and try and avoid that this time,” Naftel said.

Here are some important dates if you plan to vote by absentee:

November 1: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail.

November 3: Last day for voter to apply for an absentee ballot in person.

November 7: Last day for voter to hand-deliver an absentee ballot.

November 8: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by noon.

You can find your voting information here.

Information on voter information in Jefferson County is here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.