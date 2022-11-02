LawCall
Birmingham lawmakers taking extra steps to prevent exhibition driving in the city

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight, some area lawmakers want to take your car and your license if you’re caught exhibition driving.

It’s the latest way leaders are getting tough when it comes to the dangerous and sometimes deadly activity.

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin and members of the Jefferson County legislative delegation gathered in support of a new bill.

Mayor Woodfin said exhibition driving is a city-wide issue.

This proposed bill defines various forms of exhibition driving and imposes stiff penalties.

The city has taken several steps to combat the issue by increasing police enforcement, adding additional speed strips and now this bill.

“The next step like I mentioned earlier is strengthening that law that can impound vehicles and hold people accountable for their actions,” Woodfin said. “Our goal is simple we want to make our streets safe.”

Officers would be able to impound a vehicle used in illegal exhibition driving for 48 hours and if someone is convicted three or more times their vehicle could possibly be seized.

“The house bill does two important things that I want to say out loud,” Woodfin said. “One it provides a legal definition of exhibition driving which would remove any doubt or excuses that motorist may make, and then it imposes jail time and or fines for a first or second offense.”

Driving privileges can be revoked up to 6 months for a second offense, if someone is hurt or property is damaged.

If someone is seriously injured as a result of exhibition driving, that driver faces a felony and may lose their license for up to two years.

Representative Allen Treadaway said he thinks this will help.

“If a lot of these folks realized they could go to jail, lose their license, have their vehicle impounded, we are hoping that’s enough that sends a strong enough message that they won’t participate in this type of behavior. In such a dangerous way,” Treadaway said.

As always please call 911 if you see or hear of this type of driving.

The bill will be ready for debate the first day of session in March.

