Addison volleyball adds another state title to its dynasty

The Bulldogs secured their third straight title following the 2022 season
By Jake Stansell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ADDISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Winning state titles is nothing new for the Addison High School volleyball team.

It’s safe to say the Bulldogs continue to build a dynasty after winning the program’s 14th overall state title. Addison claimed their third consecutive title following the 2022 season and a straight sets win against Covenant Christian in the 1A championship game.

“You cannot be complacent,” senior Lydia Ergle said. “You cannot just think that because Addison is on your jersey that you’re going to win.”

The feeling of holding up trophies never gets old. It’s become almost like a tradition for the Bulldogs over the years.

Head coach Kaydi Woodard played for Addison as a player and now she’s leading Addison to more victories and state titles.

“We don’t want to be the best 1A school or 2A school,” Woodard said. “We want to be the best school. We want to beat anyone and everyone that we play. So, when people play Addison, I want them to be nervous. I want them to think, ‘Oh, no. We’re in trouble.’”

