Trussville City Schools superintendent resigns

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The former superintendent of Trussville City Schools has resigned following controversy regarding Hewitt-Trussville High and Middle school threats.

Dr. Pattie Neill was contracted to be superintendent for four more years, but she will now be paid for one more year, until Oct. 2023.

The school board is beginning an immediate search for a replacement superintendent. Frank Costanzo will be acting superintendent in the meantime.

