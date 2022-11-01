Planned lane closures on I-65 NB in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation and its contracted partner, Wiregrass Construction Company Inc, will be conducting asphalt paving operations on I-65 NB just before University Blvd. at Exit 259.

The operations will begin Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m.

This work will require the closure of the inside and middle lanes of I-65 NB on a nightly basis.

Motorists are asked to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

All lanes are expected to be re-open to traffic on Friday, November 4 by 5 a.m.

The planned lane closures are weather permitting.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

