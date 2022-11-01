Man dies after being shot more than a week ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died several days after he was first shot.

43-year-old Marcello Hopson was shot on October 22 around 10 p.m. in the 10 block of 64th St. N in Birmingham.

He was transported to UAB where he died on October 30.

