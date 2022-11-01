Inflation/economy top issue for Ala. voters in exclusive new Gray TV/AL Daily News poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new exclusive poll of Alabama voters show the inflation and economy are the top issue motivating their decision-making a week away from Election Day.

The new Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll conducted by Cygnal of 616 likely primary voters shows a combination of inflation and the economy tops the minds of 44% of the Alabama electorate, while women’s’ right to choose abortion is 2nd with 15%.

Inflation tops the list of voters' concerns. (Gray TV)

“You have nearly a majority of voters, 44%, who are saying their top priority is the economy and that’s including independents,” says Cygnal pollster and strategist John Rogers.“ A plurality of independents chose inflation and the economy more than any other issue as well. There’s been so much media coverage in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision about how abortion rights would be in the forefront of this midterm election cycle, and that’s just not been in the case and certainly not in Alabama. With gas prices as high as they are and inflation as high as it’s been since 1982, that’s what voters are concerned about.”

While Alabama voters are worried about the economy, a majority 56% believe the state is on the right track.

“Alabama’s a Republican state, it’s a conservative state, Republicans control the state legislature, obviously you have Gov. Ivey who’s Republican, so you have a majority of support of people thinking the state’s heading in the right direction,” Rogers explains. “I think if we’d asked the question about the direction of the country, the numbers would’ve been flipped and there’s a lot more pessimism about the direction of the country than there is about the direction of the state right now.”

Republican incumbents including Governor Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall enjoy comfortable leads, and Republican Katie Britt picks up close to 60%t of the support from the more than 600 voters of both parties we surveyed.

Governor's Race (Gray TV)

Attorney General's Race (Gray TV)

Senate Race (Gray TV)

Voters also appear ready to approve Aniah’s law that gives judges more leeway in denying bond to defendants accused of violent crimes (66% would vote yes in our polling), and an amendment to streamline the state constitution and remove racist language (53% support in our poll).

If you believe it’s never too early to begin looking at the 2024 presidential race, our new poll shows former President Trump remains a favorite of GOP voters in Alabama---but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is not far behind.

2024 GOP Primary Matchup (Gray TV)

“Gov. DeSantis will be a figure to be reckoned with if he enters the 2024 field no matter what,” says Rogers. “And if he enters the field and Trump stays on the sidelines, I think DeSantis would be the clear frontrunner.”

See below for the complete polling results.

