Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing has been confirmed at this time.

A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.