How Birmingham Police are helping those hurt by domestic violence

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is the last day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Birmingham Police are working to remind domestic violence victims of the resources available to them.

The Department of Justice reports that in 2021 and 2022, 70% of homicide offenders previously committed acts of domestic violence; a fact that’s not surprising to law enforcement.

“Domestic violence tends to escalate,” said Birmingham Police Sergeant Monica Law.

Sergeant Law says what starts as insults or attempts to isolate you from loved ones can eventually lead to life altering consequences.

“It can escalate to pushing, shoving, punching, slapping and then weapons get involved and ultimately someone can lose their life.”

Sergeant Law says a BPD detective reaches out on every case of domestic violence.

“To offer victims help with prosecution. To let them know the options available to them, whether or not they want to prosecute, and they let them know all the resources available to them.”

She says pointing victims to resources like the Family Justice Center of Metro Alabama is key in stopping the negative impact of domestic violence.

“Studies have shown that children who are witnesses to domestic violence are often turned victim when they are older or they are turned offender. So knowing they have resources to them is the most important factor.”

Over the last two years BPD has answered over 7,000 calls due to domestic violence. On every one of those calls an investigator is assigned to ensure that the victims have access to care resources, but due to man power issues there is only five domestic violence detectives on the staff right now.

The department credits both One Place and the YWCA for all their help with the victims and their outreach programs.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, help can be found by calling (800) 799-7233

