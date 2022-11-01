First Alert for patchy dense fog Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy first day of November! We hope you had a wonderful Halloween. It remains a little spooky this morning thanks to the patchy fog that has formed overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of Central Alabama until 9 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. You might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Make sure you slow down and use your low beams if you encounter dense fog. Temperatures this morning are a little cooler than yesterday at this time. Most of us are in the low to mid 50s with some upper 40s in parts of northwest Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will likely increase late today as another disturbance moves into Central Alabama. We are forecasting dry conditions this afternoon with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low 70s this afternoon with north winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a nice afternoon to take down Halloween decorations or to do a little yardwork. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 60s by 6-7 PM.

Widely Scattered Showers Possible Tonight: Some of our short-range models are hinting that we could see a few showers move into Central Alabama after 9 PM tonight. Any rain that develops will end up light with most of us only seeing a tenth of an inch or less. We’ll likely end up mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures cooling off into the mid 50s. We could start tomorrow morning off cloudy, but clouds should move out by the late morning hours giving way to a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures Wednesday is forecast to warm into the mid 70s with north winds continuing at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next three to five days is the warmer temperatures. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s going into the weekend. We could see a few spots heat up into the lower 80s by early next week as we wait for another cold front to move into the Southeast. Overnight lows will also trend above average with most of us cooling down into the 50s. We could see low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s going into the weekend. Our average high/low for early November is 70°F/47°F. Temperatures will likely remain 5-10 degrees above average.

Weekend Forecast: Our long-range models continue to show a weak cold front that could move into Central Alabama Sunday into Monday of next week. Saturday remains dry, but we could see a few showers move into West Alabama Saturday night. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday, but rain looks limited with this cold front. The front will likely dissipate leaving us with a mixture of clouds and sunshine early next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It looks like we’ll start the month of November with temperatures well above average. I see no sign of cold temperatures over the next seven to ten days. I also see no signs of significant rainfall over the next seven days.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lisa formed yesterday morning in the Central Caribbean. It remains a tropical storm as of the 4 AM update with winds up to 45 mph. It is forecast to push to the west over the next 36 hours and likely to make landfall in Belize Wednesday evening as a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 80 mph. It will then produce heavy rain and potential flooding in parts of Guatemala and Mexico. Lisa will not have any impact on the United States. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring an area of low pressure located several hundreds of miles northeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic. It has a 70% (high chance) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. This system will also stay in the Atlantic and not impact the United States. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will receive the name “Martin”. Hurricane season officially ends on December 1st.

