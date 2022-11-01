Decatur woman arrested for entering school bus

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A parent who boarded a school bus to confront a bus driver she thought was yelling at her child has been arrested.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Amanda Goins was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault with bodily fluids and aggravated assault. Goins’ bond was set at $1,200.

On Oct. 19, The Decatur City Schools Superintendent said that a parent got on a school bus and made accusations toward the bus driver. The superintendent also said that the parent violated an act that forbids anyone from entering the bus without the directive of a school administration or a bus driver.

