Contractor wraps it up early on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Great news today for those of who travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. Contractors finished early in wrapping up repair work in the southbound lanes at Covered Bridge Road exit.

Under the original plan contractors had until November 18 to get the job done, but they finished two weeks ahead of time.

You may recall in late September a rental truck carrying earth-moving equipment slammed into the overpass which is Covered Bridge Road, leaving a deep gash in the overpass concrete and exposing the rebar. This was considered an emergency repair job, a job that required closing a part of the southbound lanes. That part of the work is done. Work on Covered Bridge Road will wrap up later this week ahead of schedule as well.

“Everybody worked together, came up with a great plan for this project. Our engineers spent countless hours working on it. The contractor did a fabulous job and worked 24/7... everything worked out perfectly so we were able to finish earlier than expected,” said John McWilliams, spokesman for ALDOT in the West Alabama region.

The daily traffic count for that part of the interstate is 75,000, according to ALDOT, and 4,500 a day for Covered Bridge Road.

