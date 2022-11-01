LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Contractor wraps it up early on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Great news today for those of who travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. Contractors finished early in wrapping up repair work in the southbound lanes at Covered Bridge Road exit.

Under the original plan contractors had until November 18 to get the job done, but they finished two weeks ahead of time.

You may recall in late September a rental truck carrying earth-moving equipment slammed into the overpass which is Covered Bridge Road, leaving a deep gash in the overpass concrete and exposing the rebar. This was considered an emergency repair job, a job that required closing a part of the southbound lanes. That part of the work is done. Work on Covered Bridge Road will wrap up later this week ahead of schedule as well.

“Everybody worked together, came up with a great plan for this project. Our engineers spent countless hours working on it. The contractor did a fabulous job and worked 24/7... everything worked out perfectly so we were able to finish earlier than expected,” said John McWilliams, spokesman for ALDOT in the West Alabama region.

The daily traffic count for that part of the interstate is 75,000, according to ALDOT, and 4,500 a day for Covered Bridge Road.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

AT&T experiencing issue impacting 911 calls across Central Ala.
UPDATE: AT&T 911 call issue has been resolved
DHR issues bonuses for Alabama daycares
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
Birmingham, Jefferson County working to end exhibition driving
Birmingham, Jefferson County working to end exhibition driving
New fun center planned for Birmingham Crossplex
New fun center planned for Birmingham Crossplex