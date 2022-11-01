LawCall
City of Birmingham bringing 16 new affordable houses to Woodlawn neighborhood

City of Birmingham bringing 16 new affordable houses to Woodlawn neighborhood
City of Birmingham bringing 16 new affordable houses to Woodlawn neighborhood(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve your neighborhoods and provide more housing options.

It’s an almost $900,000 project, but Birmingham City Council approved 16 new single-family homes to be built in Woodlawn. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has pledged to build 200 affordable housing units across the city; this project is another step toward reaching that goal.

“It just speaks to the growth of the community,” Councilman JT Moore said. “It’s new builds, high quality, single family homes. They are affordable and that is one of the most important things.”

Moore said it is something needed in his district.

“This particular area, it has been over 30 years since new development has taken place,” Moore said. “That brings a lot of excitement when people start to see new houses go up. That shows growth in the community. It’s right next door to where I-3 academy is, so families will be able to move into this space and have the luxury of having affordable and high quality housing and high quality education.”

The homes are set to go on vacant lots, but Moore said the city also plans to rehab nearby abandoned buildings.

“It also goes to being able to do some on-site infrastructure repairs and improvements,” he said. “There are several structures that needed some TLC, so we are able to put that back into good use.”

He said there will also be a mortgage assistance program for new homeowners who need it.

“Having these affordable houses really gives people options,” Moore said. “It’s not just some random house, it is really high quality housing.”

Moore said he does not have renderings for the homes or a completion timeline yet, but he said some are already being constructed.

