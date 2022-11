BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have any questions about buying or making a turkey this year, Butterball has a talk-line that you can call.

Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to chat with Butterball’s turkey experts.

