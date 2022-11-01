Auburn students react to school’s decision to fire Coach Bryan Harsin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn making a change of leadership for its football program. Coach Bryan Harsin is out. The school announced it Monday, saying the university president made the decision.

Students at Auburn say they are excited for an opportunity for their team to thrive. They just want games to be more exciting, and with Harsin’s 9 win 12 loss tenure, they’re hoping for some change.

”I mean everyone knew it was coming…so it wasn’t a shock to me,” said Auburn student Ella Harper. Another student, Jonathan Irizarry said, “Everyone wants Harsin out. He’s a good dude I’m sure, but it’s just not working.” He said the school has too much money in the program to see so many losses.

Bryan Harsin’s role with the team drew scrutiny in the off season when several players and coaches departed the program. Harsin was ultimately retained after an investigation by the university. The loss on Saturday against Arkansas made a 4 game losing streak, but students and alumni are hopeful the program can get turned around.

”He’d have to be a very strong willed SEC coach... to get everyone back behind him and give him their support,” said Mike Gray, Auburn alumnus. Jackson Walden, a student, said he wants more wins because the games he’s been to have not been exciting enough.

“Maybe it’ll be more fun next year. Hopefully we have someone a little better this time,” Walden said.

The Tigers play Mississippi State Saturday, and students are hoping for a win.

“I guess everyone is just kinda like—waiting for the next chapter,” Harper said.

Still mid-season, the interim head coach will be fan favorite Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams. He’s served as an assistant coach for the previous 4 seasons and had a starring role in Auburn’s undefeated 2004 season. As of right now, the school says they are beginning an immediate search for a permanent replacement.

On Tuesday, November 1, Harsin released a statement about his dismissal from Auburn. You can read it below:

Statement from Bryan Harsin (Bryan Harsin)

