AT&T experiencing issue impacting 911 calls across Central Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sheriff’s office in Blount County, Cullman County, Etowah County, and the City of Homewood say they are not getting 911 calls from AT&T cellphones on Tuesday.

AT&T is currently experiencing a networking issue that affects how and where calls are routed.

If you are an AT&T customer who needs a 911 dispatcher, you’re asked to call 256-735-2425 until further notice.

AT&T is aware of the issue and is working on a resolution.

