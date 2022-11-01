23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday for a robbery at a convenience store early last week.

Derrick Hardy faces a 1st degree robbery charge and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

The robbery occurred on Sunday October 23 at Best Convenience Store on 1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking in, pulling a gun on the store associate, stealing merchandise and running off on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

