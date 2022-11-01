LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday for a robbery at a convenience store early last week.

Derrick Hardy faces a 1st degree robbery charge and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

The robbery occurred on Sunday October 23 at Best Convenience Store on 1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking in, pulling a gun on the store associate, stealing merchandise and running off on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Jeffery Nicolas Wood
Man arrested after interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, is often targeted by al-Shabab, which controls large parts of the...
US sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
Robbery at Best Convenience Store
Robbery at Best Convenience Store