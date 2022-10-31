USDA providing debt relief for some farmers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Farmers in our area may be getting loan assistance, either already or soon, after the USDA announced a new program to help keep them in business, even during these tough times.

The millions of dollars in debt forgiveness is coming from the Inflation Reduction Act signed in August. It provides a fresh start for thousands of farmers dealing with financial issues.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate says he knows Alabama farmers will get some of that debt relief.

“If it helps some Alabama farmers, that’s good,” said Pate.

He says the three main issues he hears from farmers right now includes high fuel costs, high fertilizer prices and supply chain issues making it difficult to get parts and equipment.

A recent report from the USDA says $800 million in assistance was given out to 13,000 farmers. On their website, it reads:

Approximately 11,000 delinquent direct and guaranteed borrowers had their accounts brought current. USDA also paid the next scheduled annual installment for these direct loan borrowers giving them peace of mind in the near term.

Approximately 2,100 borrowers who had their farms foreclosed on and still had remaining debt have had this debt resolved in order to cease debt collections and garnishment relieving that burden that has made getting a fresh start more difficult.

“If you farm for 20-30 years, you’re going to have a couple of bad years in there and we can’t have that take out our farmers,” said Pate.

Along with the automatic assistance already provided, USDA says an additional $500 million will be distributed to help thousands of other farmers. The list on the website reads:

USDA will administer $66 million in separate automatic payments, using COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, to support up to 7,000 direct loan borrowers who used FSA’s disaster-set-aside option during the pandemic to move their scheduled payments to the end of their loans.

USDA is also initiating two case-by-case processes to provide additional assistance to farm loan borrowers. Under the first new process, FSA will review and assist with delinquencies from 1,600 complex cases, including cases in which borrowers are facing bankruptcy or foreclosure. The second new process will add a new option using existing direct loan servicing criteria to intervene more quickly and help an estimated 14,000 financially distressed borrowers who request assistance to avoid even becoming delinquent.

“Farming certainly has carried us through COVID,” said Pate. “I mean, I think we all would agree.. we might’ve run out of Q-tips or computer chips we need from China, but we fed ourselves.”

The USDA says this first round of payments is just the beginning. Further assistance will be made in other phases. You can find out more information here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.