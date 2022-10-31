LawCall
Tuscaloosa VCU: Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing brother multiple times

Bradley Miller, 36.(Source: Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 27, 2022, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of Overland Road in Duncanville on a stabbing call.

Police say a victim was found who had been stabbed multiple times. They were transported to DCH and are expected to survive the injuries.

The victim and witnesses on scene reported that the suspect was 36-year-old Bradley Miller, who is the victim’s brother.

Police say Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) assumed the investigation, and after interviewing all involved parties and processing the scene, warrants were obtained on Miller for attempted murder with a $60,000 bond.

VCU investigators spent the next two days searching for Miller. They located him and took him into custody late Friday night, Oct. 28.

Miller is being held on the attempted murder charge, as well as numerous revocations on previous charges, including domestic violence, traffic offenses, and resisting arrest, according to police.


