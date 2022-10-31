LawCall
Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB

Overturned garbage truck on 280 and Green Valley Rd
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned garbage truck is blocking all lanes of US-280 Westbound and Green Valley Road.

The driver was taken to UAB with minor injuries, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department.

Overturned garbage truck on 280 and Green Valley Rd
The garbage truck flipped when the driver came off Green Valley Road onto Hwy 280 WB.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.


