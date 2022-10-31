Northport neighborhood pleads with drivers to obey four-way stop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport woman is sounding the alarm on what she considers a potential catastrophe in her Brook Meade neighborhood. She says too many drivers are not obeying the four-way stop and it’s an issue Northport police are aware of.

Christi Price says it’s an accident waiting to happen. “The issue is nobody will stop at the stop signs. There are speeders,” said Price.

These are the four-way stop signs at 30th Street and 31rst Way.

“It irritates nobody stops because somebody is gonna get hurt,” Price added.

Price invited us to take a look for ourselves by observing traffic at the intersection shortly before sunrise Monday morning until around 7:30. It didn’t take long to see what Price was talking about. While we didn’t see any driver racing through the stop signs, more than a few drove through without coming to a complete stop. A good number did the opposite; slowed down as they approached and came to a complete stop.

“There’s going to be a time when someone is not paying attention,” said Price.

Price did applaud Northport for initially tackling the issue by camping out and writing what Price claims were nearly 40 tickets. But that was two weeks ago and they’ve stopped, according to Price.

“They did this for about two weeks and then all of sudden, no more,” said Price.

Northport police confirms what Price told WBRC but police also said they sometimes have to move patrols to other problem areas. WBRC can confirm as a result of us reaching out to Northport police, they intend to patrol the area of 30th and 31st again in the near future.

Until then, Christ Price is hoping and praying the very thing she fears never happens. “There may be a kid or an animal,” said Price.

