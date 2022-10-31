Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue rescued a man who became trapped in the rubble of a home while it was being demolished Monday morning.

BFR says they checked inside the burned out home located in the 200 block of 54th St N and gave verbal warnings before starting the demo, but didn’t find anyone and got no response to the verbal warnings.

They began tearing the house down when they heard someone screaming for help. A man was soon located trapped under a table in the home.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

