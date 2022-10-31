LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Kamarie Holland’s accused killer charged with sexual assault in separate case

Kamarie Holland’s accused killer charged with sexual assault in separate case
Kamarie Holland’s accused killer charged with sexual assault in separate case
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of sexually assaulting and killing 5-year-old Kamarie Holland last year is now facing new charges in a separate sexual assault case.

According to Russell County’s District Attorney Elect, Rick Chancey, Jeremy Williams has new charges that include rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a child. These charges are from a separate incident involving another child under the age of six.

An investigation reveals several incidents happened the summer before Williams allegedly murdered Holland. The relationship between Williams and the child are unclear right now.

Williams is accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing 5-year-old Holland in December of 2021.

“This child has disclosed certain things that occurred during the summer the year before Kamarie passed. There were multiple events that occurred, that’s why I can’t nail down a specific date yet,” said Chancey.

Chancey says they are not aware of any connection between Kamarie and the other child.

The case could go to trial sometime next year. Holland’s mother, Kristie Siple, has also been indicted on murder charges in her daughter’s death.

Authorities believe she sold Kamarie to Williams for sexual purposes.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Jeffery Nicolas Wood
Man arrested after interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

City of Birmingham bringing 16 new affordable houses to Woodlawn neighborhood
Doctors say you may be able to recover from the flu at home
Doctor’s advice for treating the flu at home
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Doctors say you may be able to recover from the flu at home
Doctors say you may be able to recover from the flu at home
More housing coming to Woodlawn
More housing coming to Woodlawn