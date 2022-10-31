LawCall
Mobile PD negotiating with man in standoff, shooting in front of Mobile Government Plaza

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a heavy police presence in front of Mobile Government Plaza in downtown Mobile as the result of a shooting and a continuing standoff.

Police received a report after 10 a.m. indicating a person inside a car, a gray Honda, in front of the Plaza had suffered a gunshot wound. When emergency responders arrived to render assistance, a man inside the car held a gun to his own head and threatened to shoot himself, police said.

MPD’s SWAT units and negotiators then responded.

Police said it is not known for certain if this person shot himself or was shot by someone else. Police said the situation is “contained” but advised citizens to stay away from the area.

Authorities appeared to be using a loudspeaker to communicate with the person inside the vehicle.

Police are directing people away from Government Plaza. Government Street is blocked to traffic by numerous law enforcement vehicles including tactical units. The Bankhead Tunnel is closed.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is also on the scene.

The front doors to Government Plaza nearest the scene are closed. People were leaving the building from other exits.

This is a developing story, and FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.(FOX10 News)

