BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Halloween! It looks a little spooky outside thanks to the muggy air and foggy conditions. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with a few spotty showers possible this morning mainly in east Alabama. The big story this morning is the threat for patchy dense fog. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for all of Central Alabama until 9 AM. Visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less. I would slow down and use caution if you plan on being on the roads this morning. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. We will likely see a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Cloud cover will prevent our temperatures from rapidly warming today. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We can’t rule out a few spotty light showers before 7 PM. Most of us will end up dry today. Rain chances around 10%. If you have kids that are planning on trick-or-treating this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 60s after 6 PM. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 50s after 10 PM.

Clouds Sticking Around Tomorrow: We will likely start tomorrow morning off partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky for the first half of tomorrow, but cloud cover will likely increase tomorrow afternoon giving us a mostly cloudy sky. We are forecasting high temperatures to warm into the low to mid 70s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. A weak disturbance will likely push through Central Alabama Tuesday into Wednesday, but moisture appears limited. At this point, we are keeping our forecast dry Tuesday into Wednesday.

First Alert for dense fog this morning; Mostly cloudy for Halloween (wbrc)

Warming Up This Week: If you want sunny weather, you’ll love the forecast for the middle and end of the work week. We should see plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Friday as high pressure builds in across the Southeast. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will likely end up 5-10 degrees above average for early November. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 70°F/48°F. The weather will be great to take down Halloween decorations and to do some yard work around the house.

Weekend Forecast: We will be watching another cold front to our west that will likely approach Alabama over the weekend and into early next week. Saturday is shaping up to be dry with increasing cloud cover. We will likely see morning temperatures this weekend in the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity levels are forecast to increase ahead of the cold front. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for isolated showers mainly in west Alabama on Sunday evening. Timing and coverage of rainfall remains uncertain this far out. Hopefully we will have a better handle on our rain chances for the weekend by the middle of the week.

Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday: We want to give you a first alert that Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning, November 6th. We will “fall” back an hour as we enter standard time. Sunrise Sunday morning will now occur at 6:10 AM. Sunset will end up very early at 4:50 PM. It is a good reminder to replace your batteries in smoke detectors and NOAA weather radios as we prepare for the winter months.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring “Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen” which is located in the Caribbean. The tropical wave is not yet a tropical depression or storm but will likely become one in the next 12-24 hours. The system is just southeast of Jamaica where tropical storm watches have been issued. If this system becomes a tropical storm, it will become Tropical Storm Lisa. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this system to move due west through the Caribbean and make landfall in Belize Wednesday evening as a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane. It will then produce heavy rain and potential flooding in parts of Mexico and Guatemala Thursday into Friday. This system will not have any impact on our weather or the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. We have one more month to go before the hurricane season officially ends.

