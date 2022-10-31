Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama.

The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.

“The need for meals across central Alabama is constantly increasing, and our neighbors are making impossible choices between food and medicine,” said Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Interim Executive Director, Nicole Williams. “During the holiday season, our mission means more than ever as we aim to ensure our neighbors facing hunger can experience some hope and joy this season and enjoy a holiday meal with family.”

The upcoming November distribution schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Talladega Superspeedway

Holiday Food Box distribution takes place Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. The distribution will feed 600 households. The Talladega Superspeedway is located at 3366 Superspeedway Blvd, Lincoln 35160.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Church of the Highlands Fultondale

Taking place Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands Fultondale campus (3520 Lowrey Parkway, Fultondale 35068), Winn-Dixie will provide volunteers, turkeys, and non-perishable food for 300 households.

All distributions are operated on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, and no identification or proof of income is required. The preassembled boxes will be distributed to all individuals in need of food assistance via a low-/no contact, drive-through distribution. Participants are encouraged to arrive and take their spot in line early.

For more information on The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama or its Holiday Box Program, visit www.Feedingal.org. View the full distribution calendar here.

