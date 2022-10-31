LawCall
Baking News: Caramel Apple Snickers ‘Salad’

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have trick-or-treaters heading out tonight, chances are you’re going to have a lot of leftover candy in the house. Or if you’re just looking for a new sweet to enjoy, make this Caramel Apple Snickers “Salad” that puts candy bars to good use!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 box vanilla pudding mix
  • 1 8 oz container cool whip
  • 4-5 apples chopped
  • 12 mini snickers bars (can be used interchangeably with Milky Ways or 3 Musketeers)
  • Caramel Sauce

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Mix milk with pudding mix.
  2. Fold in cool whip.
  3. Chop apples and snickers into bite sized pieces.
  4. Fold in apples and snickers.
  5. Top with caramel drizzle.
  6. Enjoy!

