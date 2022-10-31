Baking News: Caramel Apple Snickers ‘Salad’
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have trick-or-treaters heading out tonight, chances are you’re going to have a lot of leftover candy in the house. Or if you’re just looking for a new sweet to enjoy, make this Caramel Apple Snickers “Salad” that puts candy bars to good use!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 box vanilla pudding mix
- 1 8 oz container cool whip
- 4-5 apples chopped
- 12 mini snickers bars (can be used interchangeably with Milky Ways or 3 Musketeers)
- Caramel Sauce
DIRECTIONS:
- Mix milk with pudding mix.
- Fold in cool whip.
- Chop apples and snickers into bite sized pieces.
- Fold in apples and snickers.
- Top with caramel drizzle.
- Enjoy!
