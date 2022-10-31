LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD John Cohen

(Source: Auburn University)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - (AP) - Auburn University is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State University’s athletic director John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done.

Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Most Read

Homewood Police on the scene at the CVS in Homewood after a shooting that left one victim in...
UPDATE: Victim dies after being shot at CVS Pharmacy
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Tens of thousands of fans joined together at Legion Field for the 81st annual Magic City Classic.
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield
Source: WBRC Video
Alabama Farmers will benefit from debt relief program
Source: WBRC video
Ribbon Cutting For Community Development Center
Source: WBRC video
Driver Hits Building At VA Hospital in Birmingham