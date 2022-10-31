LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ADPH helping to prevent cavities while still eating Halloween candy

ADPH is giving tips to help kids avoid getting cavities this Halloween season.
ADPH is giving tips to help kids avoid getting cavities this Halloween season.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is Monday night and many kids will be knocking on doors in search of tricks and treats! Whether you’re young or old, many people will be chowing down on some festive candy this week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is helping mitigate the number of cavities this holiday season.

A state official says between now and Easter, dentists will see more cavities in kids than at any other point of the year. This is because kids are bombarded with sweets and candy for most of the holidays between now and then.

Alabama Department of Public Health’s Oral Health Coordinator Jennifer Morris says there are ways though to have your candy and eat it too with a lower cavity risk.

We all know to brush and floss our teeth, but choosing the right kind of candy can help too. Morris says to try and avoid sticky candy since it can attach to your teeth longer than other sweets, like chocolate.

Morris also recommends eating that candy with a meal or right after because of the excess saliva in your mouth.

“Saliva is the beginning of digestion so whenever you start chewing your food, it actives saliva to start helping break down your food,” she explains. “But be sure to just limit how much you have and how often.”

Morris said drinking water with candy can also help mitigate your cavity risk.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police on the scene at the CVS in Homewood after a shooting that left one victim in...
UPDATE: Victim dies after being shot at CVS Pharmacy
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue...
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute
Broom's Barber & Style Shop.
Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop
Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

Latest News

USDA is helping thousands of farmers with debt relief.
USDA providing debt relief for some farmers
Source: WBRC video
UAB loses 24-17 to Florida Atlantic
Homewood Police on the scene at the CVS in Homewood after a shooting that left one victim in...
UPDATE: Victim dies after being shot at CVS Pharmacy
Man dies after shooting at CVS in Homewood
Man dies after shooting at CVS in Homewood