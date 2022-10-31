LawCall
21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car.


The investigation is ongoing.

