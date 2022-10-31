LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield

38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.
38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died Saturday night when a series of crimes began at a hotel in Fairfield and ended in a high speed pursuit in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It started at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield Saturday evening. At around 5:30 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a shooting. They arrived to find a 30-year-old woman who had been shot. Witnesses say the woman had been arguing with a man, but when she tried to get away the man shot her. She was treated for her injuries but did not survive.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.

At around 6:39 p.m. deputies say Price emerged on Seminole Road in Fairfield and carjacked a family at gun point.

A few minutes later at around 6:43 p.m. a bicyclist was struck on nearby Grasselli Rd. The car did not stop and the bicyclist died on the scene.

The stolen vehicle was later spotted near Erie Street in Birmingham.  A pursuit began and a short time later Cortney Dion Price wrecked the car and was taken into custody.

Price is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police on the scene at the CVS in Homewood after a shooting that left one victim in...
UPDATE: Victim dies after being shot at CVS Pharmacy
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Tens of thousands of fans joined together at Legion Field for the 81st annual Magic City Classic.
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

Source: WBRC Video
Alabama Farmers will benefit from debt relief program
Source: WBRC video
Ribbon Cutting For Community Development Center
Source: WBRC video
Driver Hits Building At VA Hospital in Birmingham
Source: WBRC Video
First Alert Weather - 10/30/22