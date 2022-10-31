2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died Saturday night when a series of crimes began at a hotel in Fairfield and ended in a high speed pursuit in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It started at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield Saturday evening. At around 5:30 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a shooting. They arrived to find a 30-year-old woman who had been shot. Witnesses say the woman had been arguing with a man, but when she tried to get away the man shot her. She was treated for her injuries but did not survive.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.

At around 6:39 p.m. deputies say Price emerged on Seminole Road in Fairfield and carjacked a family at gun point.

A few minutes later at around 6:43 p.m. a bicyclist was struck on nearby Grasselli Rd. The car did not stop and the bicyclist died on the scene.

The stolen vehicle was later spotted near Erie Street in Birmingham. A pursuit began and a short time later Cortney Dion Price wrecked the car and was taken into custody.

Price is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

