Victim in critical condition after shooting at Homewood CVS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting in Homewood on Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the CVS parking lot on West Valley Avenue.

Homewood police said the male victim is in critical condition. No suspects are currently in custody and the investigation is in the preliminary stage.

