Victim in critical condition after shooting at Homewood CVS

Homewood Police on the scene at the CVS in Homewood after a shooting that left one victim in...
Homewood Police on the scene at the CVS in Homewood after a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting in Homewood on Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the CVS parking lot on West Valley Avenue.

Homewood police said the male victim is in critical condition. No suspects are currently in custody and the investigation is in the preliminary stage.

