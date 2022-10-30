LawCall
Man charged with capital murder and arson in Jefferson Co. jail

Youit Jones was booked in the Jefferson County jail after being held in Oklahoma since August.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The man accused of killing a Birmingham father in August is now back in Alabama.

Youit Jones was booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of capital murder and arson.

He had been in jail in Oklahoma on murder charges, but an Oklahoma court decided earlier this month to drop charges against Jones so that he could face prosecution in Alabama.

The charges against Jones stem from the death of Nathan Gemeinhart in August.

