Hornets snap Bulldogs Magic City Classic winning streak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor entered into the 81st Magic City Classic undefeated. Four straight years of wins over bitter rival Alabama State. After his fifth meeting with the Hornets, Maynor may look back at a fifth win that slipped away from miscues.

The Bulldogs led 14-3 at halftime, before the Hornets outscored the Bulldogs 21-3 in the second half to snap a four game losing streak in the series 24-17.

“Unfortunately we didn’t make the plays when it was time to make the plays,” Bulldogs Head Coach Connell Maynor said after the game. “We had fumbles, It just didn’t work out for us. They made one more play than we did today. Our guys never quit, we had them where we wanted them, but we let them slip out. So, we go back to the drawing board, see what happens and get better.”

The Bulldogs were preparing for an offensive possession in the third quarter before a muffed punt led to great field territory for the Hornets that ended with a Kisean Johnson 9 yard reception from former Auburn Quarterback Dematrius Davis.

The Hornets would score two more Touchdowns to lead 24-17, before Alabama A&M’s final offensive drive fell short at teh four yard line. Receiver Cameron Young hauled in the pass but was stopped as time expired to seal the victory for the Hornets.

“I said it would come down to the last play,” Maynor added after the game. “They have a good football team, Coach (Eddie) Robinson is doing a great job. We were just one play short. If he stays up (Cameron Young) he probably scores. But he fell down. It’s a game of inches.”

Alabama A&M falls to 3-5 Overall and 3-2 in SWAC Conference play. The Bulldogs travel to Itta Bena, Mississippi Thursday to face Mississippi Valley State. Kickoff is set for 6:30. The game can be watched on ESPNU.

