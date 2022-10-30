BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning, an area of low pressure continues moving north from Louisiana along with a warm front. Severe storms overnight with the potential for flooding rains have been confined to Coastal Alabama where the more abundant moisture is located. Widespread showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the day as the surface front slowly moves from west to east across our area.

The rain areas will gradually weaken with rain eventually tapering off beginning in West Alabama this afternoon with this trend continuing to spread east through tonight. With the lingering clouds and showers, however, temperatures will be a few degrees lower than Saturday with highs generally around 70, a little cooler in the north and east, slightly warmer in West Alabama.

As the low moves northeast tomorrow a weak ridge of high pressure will build briefly into the area although East Alabama may continue to see clouds as moisture wraps around the departing low. Then, another area of low pressure will move toward The Southeast Tuesday but this system’s ability to produce precipitation is still questionable as generally dry air remains in place. This system will rotate out of the area rapidly allowing for a stronger ridge of high pressure to build into the region for the second half of the week which means warmer, drier conditions with the next system approaching by next weekend but, again, this low still appears to have limited rain producing capabilities.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread showers to remain through the day (WBRC)

Meanwhile in The Tropics, The National Hurricane Center reports a broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the central Caribbean Sea. NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if necessary. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Jamaica for the next couple of days. Tropical formation is at 60% over the next 48 hours and 70% over the next five days.

The disturbance nearer Bermuda in The Atlantic shows almost no sign of further development.

