ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

Tens of thousands of fans joined together at Legion Field for the 81st annual Magic City Classic.
Tens of thousands of fans joined together at Legion Field for the 81st annual Magic City Classic.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.

“Well I’ve been coming ever since I was in elementary school,” said Sandra Perry, an ASU graduate.

“This is my first one and I came from Georgia,” said Ashyha Smith, who is rooting for AAMU. “It’s what I expected it to be!”

It’s the largest historically black college and university football game in the country. Some people at the game called it “the Iron Bowl for the African American community.”

“Coming to the classic every year, seeing all of this -- it feels like a big family reunion!” said Tarun Varner, an AAMU fan.

People filled the stands to support their team, but many said the MCC is about more than just school affiliation or football.

“I feel like with it being an HBCU, it’s really big within our culture,” said Smith. “Like he said, it’s like a family reunion and so I feel like it brings everyone together.”

“It’s our people, it’s so real and we can relate to them,” said Perry. “There’s no greater experience than going to an HBCU.”

The Hornets took the win this year, 24-17.

